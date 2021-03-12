Quad leaders will meet with Joe Biden to discuss the threat of Chinese growing aggression in the Indo-Pacific. The discussions of the Quad will set the pace for all members, but most notable is Donald Trump, who steered the US as the front runner.Full Article
Quad Leaders Discuss Security Problems in China with Biden
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Why Japan Is Center Stage In America’s Anti-China Alliance – OpEd
Eurasia Review
By Andrew Hammond*
Japan’s growing geopolitical importance will be showcased in the coming days, as the country helps..