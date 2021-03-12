Cam Newton's return doesn't solve Patriots' post-Tom Brady problem, but it may turn out better than Year 1
We get another year of the Bill and Cam show. What it's capable of producing on the football field is a big question.Full Article
Cam Newton to Reportedly Return
to Patriots on 1-Year Deal.
A source confirmed the deal to ESPN and said the contract is..