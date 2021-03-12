City of Minneapolis reaches $27M settlement with George Floyd's family
George Floyd's family filed a federal lawsuit in July against the city of Minneapolis and the four officers accused in his death.Full Article
The city of Minneapolis on Friday agreed to pay $27 million to settle a civil lawsuit from George Floyd’s family over the Black..
The city council voted 13-0 to approve the settlement, reports CBS station WCCO.