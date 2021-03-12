WHO says AstraZeneca COVID vaccine OK to use despite blood clot fears
The World Health Organization said countries should not stop using AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine amid fears about people who received...Full Article
Prof Martin McKee says there is no clear reason to link the AstraZeneca vaccine with blood clots.
The countries have suspended the vaccine due to a possibly deadly side effect