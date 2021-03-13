'Avatar' overtakes 'Avengers: Endgame' to once again become the top-grossing movie of all time

'Avatar' overtakes 'Avengers: Endgame' to once again become the top-grossing movie of all time

Upworthy

Published

James Cameron's 'Avatar' has surpassed 'Avengers: Endgame' to reclaim its title as the highest-grossing movie in history.

Full Article