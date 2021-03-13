Google will face lawsuit over Incognito mode tracking
Published
Google will have to face a lawsuit alleging that it didn't do enough to warn users it would still track them in Incognito mode.Full Article
Published
Google will have to face a lawsuit alleging that it didn't do enough to warn users it would still track them in Incognito mode.Full Article
Google tried unsuccessfully to have the lawsuit thrown out
Google has failed to convince a court to kill off a $5 billion class-action lawsuit alleging it continues to track users despite..