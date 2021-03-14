Marvelous Marvin Hagler stopped Thomas Hearns in a fight that lasted less than eight minutes yet was so epic that it still lives on in boxing lore. Two years later he was so disgusted after losing a decision to Sugar Ray Leonard...Full Article
American boxing legend 'Marvelous' Marvin Hagler dies aged 66
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Boxing legend Marvelous Marvin Hagler dies age 66
Jerusalem Post
He is widely regarded as one of the best of all time, and arguably the best middleweight of all time.
You might like
More coverage
Marvin Hagler: Boxing legend Marvin Hagler dies aged 66
Boxing legend Marvin Hagler dies at the age of 66, said the American's wife.
BBC Sport