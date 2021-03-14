Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secretly dealt with intruder on property
Published
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quietly dealt with an intruder trespassing on their Montecito property over the holidays.Full Article
Published
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quietly dealt with an intruder trespassing on their Montecito property over the holidays.Full Article
A man has been charged for trespassing at Harry and Meghan's home in Montecito back in December.
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are the owners of an amazing estate in Montecito! The couple just purchased a $22.7 million home on..