News24.com | Ireland suspends AstraZeneca jab over blood clot fears
Published
Ireland suspended the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on Sunday, following reports of blood clots in adults who received the shot in Norway.Full Article
Published
Ireland suspended the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on Sunday, following reports of blood clots in adults who received the shot in Norway.Full Article
Irish health officials on Sunday recommended the temporary suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of serious blood..
The Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is fast becoming a subject of notoriety. First, will States obtain it? Second, will..