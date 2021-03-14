100 arrested as spring break crowds hit Miami Beach despite the pandemic
About 100 people have been arrested and two police officers injured as spring break crowds gathered in Florida's Miami Beach over the...Full Article
Spring Break is here and in Palm Beach County, that means big business for hotels. The Canopy Hotel by Hilton got off to a..