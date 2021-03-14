AstraZeneca finds no evidence of increased blood clot risk from vaccine
Published
AstraZeneca Plc said on Sunday a review of safety data of people vaccinated with its COVID-19 vaccine has shown no evidence of an...Full Article
Published
AstraZeneca Plc said on Sunday a review of safety data of people vaccinated with its COVID-19 vaccine has shown no evidence of an...Full Article
AstraZeneca says a review of safety data of people vaccinated with its COVID-19 vaccine has shown no evidence of an increased risk..
AstraZeneca Vaccine Suspended , in More Countries
Due to Blood Clot Fears.
Denmark was the first nation to
announce..