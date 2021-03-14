Shooting at a party in Chicago leaves 13 people wounded and 2 dead
Published
Two people were killed and 13 others were wounded in a mass shooting at a party on Chicago's South Side early Sunday morning, police said.Full Article
CHICAGO — At least 12 people were shot at a party Sunday morning in Chicago’s Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, leaving at..