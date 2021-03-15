Beyonce breaks record for most Grammy wins by female artist
She secured the record after winning Best R&B Performance for her hit Black Parade, a single celebrating Black culture and activism.Full Article
With four Grammy wins in 2021, Beyonce passed Alison Krauss to be the most awarded artist in Grammys history
Beyoncé is now the most-winning singer in Grammy history. She reached 28 wins during Sunday's show, earning her the..