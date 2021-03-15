Watch Harry Styles and Blood Orange Perform “Watermelon Sugar” to Kick Off Grammys 2021
Published
Devonté Hynes played in the former One Direction singer’s band and also musically directed the performanceFull Article
Published
Devonté Hynes played in the former One Direction singer’s band and also musically directed the performanceFull Article
Harry Styles won his first Grammy after Watermelon Sugar was named best pop solo performance.The former One Direction star, 27, won..
Harry Styles is a 2021 Grammys winner!! The 27-year-old entertainer picked up the Best Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon..