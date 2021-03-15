Harry Styles Wins Best Pop Solo Performance For "Watermelon Sugar"
Published
British heartthrob Harry Styles takes home Best Pop Solo Performance for his hit "Watermelon Sugar" at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards show.Full Article
Published
British heartthrob Harry Styles takes home Best Pop Solo Performance for his hit "Watermelon Sugar" at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards show.Full Article
Harry Styles won his first Grammy after Watermelon Sugar was named best pop solo performance.The former One Direction star, 27, won..
Harry Styles is officially a Grammy winner! The 27-year-old singer took home his first Grammy during the 2021 Grammy Awards held on..