Riz Ahmed and Steven Yeun Make History at the 2021 Oscar Nominations
Published
For the first time, two men of Asian heritage are up for best actor. Their films, “Sound of Metal” and “Minari,” are also up for best picture.Full Article
Published
For the first time, two men of Asian heritage are up for best actor. Their films, “Sound of Metal” and “Minari,” are also up for best picture.Full Article
Here Are the 2021
Academy Award Nominees.
After being delayed for two months
due to the COVID-19 pandemic,..