New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees Retires After 20 NFL Seasons

Watch VideoDrew Brees' four children, Baylen, Bowen, Callen and Rylen, announced in a video, "After 15 years on the Saints and 20 years in the NFL, our did is finally going to retire so he can spend more time with us. Yay!"
Quarterback Drew Brees' kids are excited to have some more time with Dad. Brees announced he's hanging...
Watch VideoDrew Brees' four children, Baylen, Bowen, Callen and Rylen, announced in a video, "After 15 years on the Saints and 20 years in the NFL, our did is finally going to retire so he can spend more time with us. Yay!"