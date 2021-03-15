The Vatican decreed Monday that the Catholic Church won't bless same-sex unions since God "cannot bless sin."The Vatican's orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, issued a formal response Monday to a question...Full Article
Vatican bars gay union blessing, says God 'can't bless sin'
There will be no recognition of homosexual unions or marriage by the Catholic Church. It is non-negotiable. End of..
The Vatican has decreed that the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions because God “cannot bless sin”.