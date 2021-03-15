ANALYSIS: The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has not had an easy few months. First, trial results suggested it was not as effective as other jabs. Then several European countries ruled it was unsuitable for over-65s. In the latest...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: How worried should we be over AstraZeneca vaccine blood clot fears?
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Defeating The Global Elite’s Coup D’état: The Great Reset – OpEd
Eurasia Review
Worldwide, international organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), governments and the corporate media, acting as..
You might like
More coverage
Matters Of Communication: Handelsblatting The Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine – OpEd
Eurasia Review
The Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is fast becoming a subject of notoriety. First, will States obtain it? Second, will..