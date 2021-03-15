Covid 19 coronavirus: How worried should we be over AstraZeneca vaccine blood clot fears?

Covid 19 coronavirus: How worried should we be over AstraZeneca vaccine blood clot fears?

New Zealand Herald

Published

ANALYSIS: The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has not had an easy few months. First, trial results suggested it was not as effective as other jabs. Then several European countries ruled it was unsuitable for over-65s. In the latest...

Full Article