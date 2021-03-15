Apple releases iOS 14.5 beta 4 to developers and public beta users
Published
iOS 14.5 beta 4 is rolling out to registered developers and public beta users today, coming two weeks after the release of iOS 14.5 beta...Full Article
Published
iOS 14.5 beta 4 is rolling out to registered developers and public beta users today, coming two weeks after the release of iOS 14.5 beta...Full Article
Apple continues the work on the next big iOS release, and today the company has published a new beta build for developers. Most..
Apple has released a new beta build of iOS 14.5, this time for both developers and public beta users. iOS 14.5 beta 4 comes with..