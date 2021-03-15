Covid vaccines and blood clots: Experts warn little evidence for concern
Published
France, Germany, Spain and Italy joined several other European nations in temporarily halting the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19...Full Article
Published
France, Germany, Spain and Italy joined several other European nations in temporarily halting the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19...Full Article
Worldwide, international organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), governments and the corporate media, acting as..