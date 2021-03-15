Stanford, UConn, NC State, South Carolina land top seeds in women's NCAA tournament
Published
Stanford was awarded the No. 1 overall seed in the women's NCAA tournament, and was joined by top seeds UConn, North Carolina State and...Full Article
Published
Stanford was awarded the No. 1 overall seed in the women's NCAA tournament, and was joined by top seeds UConn, North Carolina State and...Full Article
North Carolina State earned its first-ever No. 1 seed in the women's NCAA tournament, and was joined by Stanford, UConn and South..
The Cardinal were joined by UConn, South Carolina and North Carolina State as No. 1 seeds in the tournament that begins Sunday.