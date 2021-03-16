Migration Routes Of One Of Britain’s Largest Ducks Revealed For First Time

New research, just published in the journal Ringing & Migration, has used state of the art tracking technology to investigate how one of Britain's largest ducks, the Shelduck, interacts with offshore wind turbines during their migration across the North Sea.
Their findings reveal - for the first time - the length, speed and...
New research, just published in the journal Ringing & Migration, has used state of the art tracking technology to investigate how one of Britain's largest ducks, the Shelduck, interacts with offshore wind turbines during their migration across the North Sea.