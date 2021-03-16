The man convicted of slaughtering his parents and four siblings in a home that later inspired the The Amityville Horror book and movies has died, prison officials said Monday.Ronald DeFeo, 69, died Friday at Albany Medical Centre,...Full Article
'Amityville Horror' killer Ronald DeFeo dies in prison
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
‘Amityville Horror’ Killer Who Slaughtered Family Dies In Prison
Daily Caller
DeFeo said he heard voices telling him to kill his family
You might like
More coverage
'Amityville Horror' killer Ronald DeFeo dead in prison at 69
“Amityville Horror” killer Ronald DeFeo — who killed his six family members in 1974 on Long Island — has died behind bars,..
Upworthy
'Amityville Horror' killer Ronald DeFeoÂ Jr. dies in state custody, officials say
DeFeoÂ Jr., who shot and killed his mother, father, two sisters and two brothers inside their Amityville home in 1974, has died..
Newsday