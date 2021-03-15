Eddie Van Halen's Son Says He's "Hurt" By 2021 Grammys Tribute to Late Rocker
Wolfgang Van Halen is expressing his disappointment over the 2021 Grammys tribute to his late father and rock legend, Eddie Van Halen.Full Article
Eddie Van Halen’s son said he was “hurt” by the Grammy Awards tribute to his late father.
Eddie Van Halen, who died after battling cancer last year, was featured briefly in the 2021 Grammys' 'In Memoriam' segment, which..