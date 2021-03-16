Prince Philip leaves UK hospital after 'successful' heart surgery
Britain's Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, left a London hospital early Tuesday after heart surgery and 28
Prince Philip has left hospital after four weeks, after a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.
Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has left King Edward VII's Hospital in London one month after he was first admitted.