Giants agree to monster $63 million deal with Leonard Williams
The Giants have their deal with Leonard Williams. The two sides agreed Tuesday to a three-year, $63 million contract with $45 million...Full Article
The defensive lineman is getting a three-year deal after being franchise tagged
The Giants and sack leader Leonard Williams are working on a long-term deal, but the franchise tag is still an option, sources..
New York would tag Williams for a second-straight year if no long-term deal is reached