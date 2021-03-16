Uber's UK drivers to get paid vacation, pensions following Supreme Court ruling
Published
Uber is reclassifying its 70,000 drivers in the United Kingdom after the UK Supreme Court upheld a ruling last month that they should be...Full Article
Published
Uber is reclassifying its 70,000 drivers in the United Kingdom after the UK Supreme Court upheld a ruling last month that they should be...Full Article
LONDON (AP) — Uber is giving its U.K. drivers the minimum wage, pensions and holiday pay, following a recent court ruling that..
Supreme Court justices have ruled against Uber and said that drivers should be classed as workers.
Uber operating..