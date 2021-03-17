Sanctions Against Putin’s Russia: Are They Truly So Inconsequential? – OpEd

Fresh sanctions are about to be imposed against Putin’s Russia, this time because of the Navalny case. If we look at it, there are now countless sanctions imposed against the country.
Already in 2017, Putin announced: “Russia will use these sanctions to mount a response – a response that will not damage Russia, but...
Fresh sanctions are about to be imposed against Putin’s Russia, this time because of the Navalny case. If we look at it, there are now countless sanctions imposed against the country.