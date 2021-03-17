Trump says he hopes Meghan Markle runs for president, could return him to White House
Published
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that a he is “not a fan” of Meghan Markle but that he hopes she launches her rumored 2024...Full Article
Published
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that a he is “not a fan” of Meghan Markle but that he hopes she launches her rumored 2024...Full Article
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday referred to the Oprah interview with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, and..