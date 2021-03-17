Top Gear star and racing driver Sabine Schmitz dies, aged 51
Sabine Schmitz dies aged 51 as tributes to Top Gear star pour in
In July 2020, Schmitz revealed via a Facebook post that she had been suffering from "an extremely persistent cancer" since late..
Tamworth Herald
Top Gear host and female race driving pioneer Sabine Schmitz passes away aged 51
Sabine Schmitz, the former BMW and Porsche driver who proved a pioneer for female race drivers, has passed away at the age of 51..
Daily Star