49ers, Trent Williams agree to deal, making him highest-paid OL in NFL history
Published
Trent Williams' deal with San Francisco is for 6 years, $138 million, making him the highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history.Full Article
Published
Trent Williams' deal with San Francisco is for 6 years, $138 million, making him the highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history.Full Article
Trent Williams has returned to the 49ers, agreeing to a six-year, $138 million deal that makes him the highest-paid offensive..
Trent Williams' deal with San Francisco is for 6 years, $138 million, making him the highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history.