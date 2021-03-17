Joe Biden calls Vladimir Putin 'killer', craves more tension

After US President Joe Biden's interview on ABC, in which he answered a few questions about Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the ruble rate declined against the dollar and the euro. Ruble falls after Biden's remarks As of 15:45, the dollar climbed to 73.76 rubles, and the euro - to 87.8 rubles. The dollar reached 74 rubles at peak, and the euro - up to 88 rubles.Joe Biden said that he had a long conversation with his Russian counterpart. He warned Putin that Russia would be punished for his crimes, if they are proved. US President Joe Biden wanted to hold Russia accountable for the alleged interference in US elections. "He will pay a price," Biden said in an interview that aired Wednesday on ABC's "Good Morning America". "We had a long talk, he and I, and relatively well. And the conversation started -- 'I know you and you know me. If I establish this occurred, be prepared.'" Biden said.