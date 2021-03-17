Biden believes Putin is a ‘killer’: ‘The price he’s going to pay, you’ll see shortly’
Published
US President’s comments follow intelligence reports linking Kremlin to extensive disinformation campaigns and influence operations...Full Article
Published
US President’s comments follow intelligence reports linking Kremlin to extensive disinformation campaigns and influence operations...Full Article
President Joe Biden said Vladimir Putin “will pay a price” for his efforts to undermine the 2020 US election during an..
Biden said the Russian president would 'pay a price' for meddling in US elections.
The US intelligence community released a report this week finding that Putin directed a covert campaign aimed at "denigrating"..