Biden: Putin will ‘pay a price’ for interfering in 2020 election
President Joe Biden declined to elaborate on the consequences Russian President Vladimir Putin would face.Full Article
President Joe Biden said Vladimir Putin “will pay a price” for his efforts to undermine the 2020 US election during an..
Asked what the consequences would come, he said, "You'll see shortly."