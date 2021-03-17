Raiders, John Brown agree to deal
Veteran wideout John Brown has found a new home after being released by the Bills earlier this month. Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio...Full Article
Wide receiver John Brown has agreed to a one-year contract with the Raiders, a source confirmed to ESPN.
