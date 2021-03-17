Businessinsider.co.za | Trump says he may run again for president in 2024 in order to defeat Meghan Markle

Businessinsider.co.za | Trump says he may run again for president in 2024 in order to defeat Meghan Markle

News24

Published

Trump said he hopes Markle runs 'because if that happened I think I'd have an even stronger feeling toward running.'

Full Article