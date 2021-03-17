James Levine, who ruled over Met Opera, dead at age 77
Levine made his Met debut in 1971 and became one of the signature artists in the company’s century-plus history.Full Article
Levine, whose career ended after sexual misconduct allegations, has died at the age of 77.
Mr. Levine was the longtime musical leader of the Met and orchestras in Boston and Munich. But his career ended in a scandal..