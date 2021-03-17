Tokyo Olympics creative chief quits over pitch to dress plus-size celebrity as ‘Olympig’
Published
Hiroshi Sasaki has resigned after a report that he suggested having fashion icon Naomi Watanabe descend from the sky in a ‘cute pink...Full Article
Published
Hiroshi Sasaki has resigned after a report that he suggested having fashion icon Naomi Watanabe descend from the sky in a ‘cute pink...Full Article
Tokyo Olympics creative director Hiroshi Sasaki has resigned after making a derogatory comment about a popular female Japanese..
Hiroshi Sasaki has resigned after sexist comments he made in 2019 about Japanese entertainer Naomi Watanabe came to light.