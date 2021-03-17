Democrats have put the filibuster in the hot seat. Here's where it comes from
Published
George Washington is said to have told Thomas Jefferson that they should create the Senate to "cool" House legislation -- like a saucer...Full Article
Published
George Washington is said to have told Thomas Jefferson that they should create the Senate to "cool" House legislation -- like a saucer...Full Article
Pressure from progressive Democrats is ramping up to eliminate the filibuster, allowing legislation to pass with a simple majority..