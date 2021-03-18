Motive in Atlanta Shooting Unclear But Fuels Fear in Asian Community

Watch VideoThe alleged gunman who killed eight people, six of Asian descent, during a shooting spree at three Atlanta-area massage parlors reportedly told authorities his attacks were not racially motivated but rather possibly the result of a sex addiction.
Cherokee County sheriff’s office Capt. Jay Baker said, "He...
