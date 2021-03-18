Putin challenges Biden to take part in online debate

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited his US counterpart Joe Biden to continue their absentee discussion online, RIA Novosti reports. Last time, the initiative of the telephone conversation came from Biden. Now Putin is ready to propose to discuss a number of topics online. It will be interesting for the peoples of both countries, the Russian president believes.Putin is ready for dialogue on March 19, or Monday, March 22. Russian President Vladimir Putin is going on a trip to the taiga this weekend, so he will be prepared to talk to his US counterpart Joe Biden before or after the trip. "I would not lay it on the shelf. I want to go to the taiga for a weekend to have some rest there. We could do it either tomorrow or on Monday," he said adding that he would instruct the Russian Foreign Ministry to arrange the call. The Russian president said that he would like to participate in an open conversation online.