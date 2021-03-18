Tanzania's COVID-19-denying president, John Magufuli, dead at 61
Tanzania's President John Magufuli died at the age of 61 on March 17. Magufuli died from a heart disease that had plagued him for a..
Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan announces death of 61-year-old after weeks of uncertainty over his health and whereabouts.