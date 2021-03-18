Group of junior bankers at Goldman Sachs claim 'inhumane' work conditions
First-year US analysts complete internal survey, describing ‘sleep deprivation’ and workplace ‘abuse’Full Article
A workplace survey from a group of junior analysts at Goldman Sachs is about to make you feel a lot better about your job.
Thirteen first-year analysts at Goldman Sachs described the steep mental and physical toll of high expectations, 100-hour weeks,..