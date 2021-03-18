How 'Captain America' failure inspired 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'
Published
Looking forward to the premiere of Marvel’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” on Disney+ on Friday? Well, you have the anemic sales of...Full Article
Published
Looking forward to the premiere of Marvel’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” on Disney+ on Friday? Well, you have the anemic sales of...Full Article
Cue the “Can you move your seat up?” vibes. Sure the Falcon and the Winter Soldier (aka Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes) started..
Behind the scenes of EW's Digital Cover Shoot for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.