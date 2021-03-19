How the ‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut Reverses Joss Whedon’s Version
Published
SPOILER WARNING: This story discusses major plot points in both 2017’s “Justice League” and 2021’s “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.” For...Full Article
Published
SPOILER WARNING: This story discusses major plot points in both 2017’s “Justice League” and 2021’s “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.” For...Full Article
(You’ll find some spoilers below for “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” but only for things related to Martian Manhunter’s..
Zack Snyder has opened up about his four-hour director's cut of Justice League, suggesting he created even more versions of the..