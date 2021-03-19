After a faltering vaccine rollout and the rise in the spread of the highly contagious variants of coronavirus, the French government has imposed another month-long Paris lockdown along with portions in the north of the country.Full Article
Four-Week Paris Lockdown to Commence Following Sudden Surge in COVID-19 Cases
