White House says Biden is '100% fine' after he tripped boarding Air Force One
Published
President Joe Biden is doing "100% fine" after he tripped while walking up the stairs to board Air Force One earlier Friday, White House...Full Article
Published
President Joe Biden is doing "100% fine" after he tripped while walking up the stairs to board Air Force One earlier Friday, White House...Full Article
A spokeswoman said the president is "doing 100% fine" after slipping while boarding Air Force One.
6am-2021-03-16