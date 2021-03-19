Democratic congressman moves to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress
Rep. Jimmy Gomez said he was taking up the longshot bid to boot Greene because she "advocated violence against our peers."Full Article
The QAnon supporter mocked her Democratic colleague with an anti-transgender sign outside her office.
[NFA] Congressional Democrats on Monday said they would seek to strip conspiracy theory-backing Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene..