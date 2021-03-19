AstraZeneca vaccinations resume in Europe after clot scare
Published
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Countries across Europe resumed vaccinations with the AstraZeneca shot on Friday, as leaders sought to reassure...Full Article
Published
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Countries across Europe resumed vaccinations with the AstraZeneca shot on Friday, as leaders sought to reassure...Full Article
First, France abruptly halted AstraZeneca vaccinations. Now, the French prime minister wants to get one as soon as he can.With the..
(Natural News) At least eight countries in Europe have suspended all administration of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines from..